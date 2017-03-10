Recalls this week include: portable table saws, snowshoes

More than 40,000 portable table saws are being recalled because the stand can collapse unexpectedly. Other recalled consumer products include defective snowshoes and chairs.

Here's a more detailed look:

PORTABLE TABLE SAWS

DETAILS: Model number 137.415030 Craftsman brand 10-inch table saws. "15 AMP 10-inch table saw," ''Sears Brands Mgt. Corp." and the model and serial numbers are printed on a silver label on the front. They were sold at Sears stores nationwide and online at www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016. Serial numbers included in the recall begin with the following letters: RSN, RSP, RSQ, RSR, RSS, RST, RSU, RSV, RSW, RSX, RSY, RSZ, RTN, RTP, RTQ, RTR, RTS, RTT, RTU, RTV, RTW, RTX, RTY, RTZ, RUN, RUP, RUQ, RUR, RUS, RUT. They were sold at Sears stores nationwide and online at www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016.

WHY: The table saw's stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury hazards to the operator.

INCIDENTS: 11 reports of the table saw collapsing, including nine reports of injuries to fingers and hands, including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation.

HOW MANY: About 46,000.

FOR MORE: Call Rexon at 866-934-6360 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.sears.com and clicking "Product Recalls" for more information.

SNOWSHOES

DETAILS: L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes 25"-30" and L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoe Package 25"-30". The recalled snowshoes have an aluminum frame with Boa bindings and a deck made from polyethylene with "ADVENTURE ADJ 25-30" printed on the side and "L.L. Bean" printed on the front. The recalled snowshoe package includes the recalled snowshoes, adjustable snowshoe poles and a bag. They were sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalog and online at www.llbean.com from November 2016 through February 2017.

WHY: The plastic material on the snowshoes can weaken and break during use, posing a fall hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the plastic on the snowshoes cracking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Call L.L. Bean at 800-555-9717 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET any day or visit www.llbean.com and click on "Recall and Safety Info" at the bottom of the page for more information.

GIRLS' HOODED SWEATSHIRTS

DETAILS: RDG Global girls' olive green-colored hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings inside the lining of the hood. They were sold in girls' sizes S (6-7), M (8-10), and L (12). A blue size label with "Freshman 1996" and "Made in China" is located at the center back neck of the sweatshirts. Another label in the neck seam has the words RDG Global LLC and VB740 and 8K80375N. A label in the side seam has the care instructions and RN# 146919. They were sold at Nordstrom stores nationwide and at www.Nordstrom.com from November 2016 through January 2017.

WHY: The hooded sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood, which poses a strangulation hazard to children. Drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation or an entanglement hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,600.

FOR MORE: Call RDG Global at 844-851-9979 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.rdgglobal.nyc and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

CHAIRS

DETAILS: Neely and Dahlia bistro chairs sold separately and as part of a set sold at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from January 2013 through July 2016. A metal Pier 1 Imports brand plate is attached to the support ring on the underside of the bistro table. Only the chairs are included in this recall.

WHY: The bolts and/or nuts connecting the chair legs to the chair base can loosen and make the chair unstable, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of incidents of the chair legs loosening and/or collapsing, resulting in four reports of injuries including bruises and abrasions from falls.

HOW MANY: About 13,300 sets and 700 individual chairs in the U.S. Also about 760 sets and 40 individual chairs were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call at Pier 1 Imports at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or visit www.pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

FUEL OIL SAFETY VALVES

DETAILS: Firomatic ? inch FPT Fusible Safety Valves series 200 Fusible Inline valve, 1/2F X 1/2F Out. The valves are located on the fuel lines that lead to oil-burning appliances. The valves have a UL metal ring on top of the body of the valve stamped with "FIROMATIC SERIES 200." "Firomatic" is cast into the body of the recalled valves. They were sold at HVAC wholesale distributors including Ferguson Enterprises, FW Webb, Johnstone Supply, RE Michel Co and Sid Harvey Industries nationwide and from September 2011 through September 2016.

WHY: The safety valve stem does not properly seal and shut off the flow of fuel, allowing fuel to leak and posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 18,000.

FOR MORE: Call R.W. Beckett at 800-645-2876 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit www.beckettcorp.com and click on Support/Technical Bulletins for more information.