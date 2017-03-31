Recalls this week: magnetic games, toys, bikes

A line of magnetic tic-tac-toe games is being recalled because the magnets can fall of the game pieces, posing a choking hazard. Other recalled consumer products include bicycles and solar panel components.

Here's a more detailed look:

MAGNETIC TIC-TAC-TOE GAMES

DETAILS: Magnetic tic tac toe 10-inch by 10-inch plywood board with nine "X'' and "Heart" game pieces. The game pieces have a magnet on the back. Model number "234-25-1089" is printed on the bottom right corner of the product. They were sold at Target stores from December 2016 through February 2017.

WHY: The magnets can come off the tic tac toe game pieces, posing a choking hazard. In addition, when two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.

INCIDENTS: One report of the magnets falling off the game piece. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 19,000

FOR MORE: Call Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT or visit www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then on "School/Stationery/Seasonal" or the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page for more information.

BICYCLES AND COMPONENTS

DETAILS: Look Cycle Aerostems sold either as an after-market component or installed as original equipment on Look Cycle model 695 and 795 road bikes for model years 2014 through 2017. They were sold at independent bike stores from July 2013 through December 2016. The Look Aerostems are made of black carbon fiber material with a black steel clamp around the handlebars. Recalled models have either no number or the number 380706 printed in white on the bottom of the clamp. A complete list of photos of the recalled stems and bike models can be found on the firm's website at http://www.lookcycle.com/en/safety-notice .

WHY: The stainless steel clamp that secures the stem to the handlebars can corrode and break, posing a fall and crash hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of the stainless steel clamp on an Aerostem breaking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 800.

FOR MORE: Call Look Cycle at 800-822-1980 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to aerostemrecall@hawleylambert.com or visit http://www.lookcycle.com/ click on the Safety Notice tab for more information.

SOLAR PANEL CONNECTORS

DETAILS: Amphenol UTX PV model connectors sold with solar panels. The electrical connectors are used to connect various types of photovoltaic solar panels to the electrical connection system. The connectors have a black plastic exterior with "Amphenol" and "UTX PV" stamped on the end. They consist of a male pin on one end and a female socket on the other end. They were sold by solar panel installers nationwide from November 2016 through December 2016.

WHY: The connectors that are attached to the solar panels can develop microscopic cracks that allow moisture to leak into them while the system is producing electricity, posing an electrical shock hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 97,000.

FOR MORE: Call SolarWorld at 855-467-6527 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit www.solarworld-usa.com and click on "Recall Notice" in the center of the page for more information.

TOYS

DETAILS: Four Bricolo by Janod push toy trolleys sold at various toy stores nationwide including Giggle and Saks Fifth Avenue, and online at Zulily.com from September 2012 to March 2017. The French Cocotte Cooker trolley is red with orange wheels and includes a cooktop with fried egg shapes, an oven and eight accessories, including pots and pans "Janod" printed on the side and front of the trolley and J06544 printed on the base of the toy. The DIY-Magnetic trolley is gray and black with red wheels with work station and tools. "Bricolo" is printed on the front of the DIY-Magnetic trolley and J06505 is printed on the base of the toy. The Redmaster-Magnetic DIY trolley is black and gray with red wheels and 21 accessories, including three magnetic tools and a set of gears. J06493 is printed on the base of the toy. The Barbecue trolley is brightly colored and comes with a magnetic spatula, magnetic barbecue fork, one piece of pork, two sausages, one fish, one piece of beef, and three tomatoes. J06523 is printed on the base of the toy. The trolleys measure approximately 17 inches tall and have a 1 foot by 1 foot base.

WHY: The toy trolleys can tip backward, posing an impact injury hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of trolleys falling backward, both resulting in ER visits. One involved a tooth extraction the other a laceration to the child's nose.

HOW MANY: About 9,900 in the U.S. and about 640 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Juratoys at 877-277-1663 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.janod.com and click on "Product Recall" under the "Janod Express" tab at the top of the page for more information.

SHAKER BOTTLES

DETAILS: Whiskware glass dressing shaker bottles with a white plastic combination lid and pour spout and an internal stainless steel, round wire agitator used to mix the shaker's contents. "Whiskware" and a volume measurement scale are written in white letters on the side of the glass bottle. Only glass shakers that measure 8.7 inches tall by about 3 inches in diameter and hold 2.5 cups of liquid are included in the recall. They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond and other specialty stores nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com and other online retailers from July 2016 through January 2017.

WHY: The bottom of the glass dressing shaker bottle can break when the metal agitator strikes the glass bottom, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: 12 reports of the bottom of the glass shakers breaking. No injuries have been reported

HOW MANY: About 48,000 in the U.S. and about 800 in Canada.

FOR MORE: BlenderBottle toll-free at 855-906-5717 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.whiskware.com/recall or www.whiskware.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

BOTTLE CAPS

DETAILS: Humangear's capCAP accessory bottle cap. The capCAPs were sold in green/gray, blue/gray, black/gray and black/black color combinations for standard wide-mouth stainless steel bottles and in black/gray for glass mason jars. humangear is stamped on the top of the capCAP. Only caps with model numbers HG0501, HG0502, HG0505, HG0505-DSG and HG0515 printed above the UPC code on the package are included in the recall. The recalled capCAP has a silicone seal, a rubber coating on the large cap, and a tab/slot feature on the strap This recall only includes the newer version of capCAPs sold between November 2016 and February 2017.

WHY: The capCAP can leak, dislodge or come off, posing a burn hazard to consumers when the bottles are used to hold hot liquids.

INCIDENTS: One report of liquid leakage. No injuries have been reported

HOW MANY: About 61,000 in the U.S. and about 360 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call humangear at 800-604-1926 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to capcap@humangear.com or visit www.humangear.com and click on "RECALL INFORMATION" at the bottom of the page for more information.

INFANT CAPS

DETAILS: John Deere gray infant baseball caps with a green tractor design. The caps were sold in one size (infant 6-12 months). Style number "JSH721HF"and manufacture date 11/2016 are printed on the sewn in care label inside the back of the caps. They were sold at Tractor Supply Company and farm and ranch stores nationwide from January 2017 through March 2017.

WHY: The button on the top of the infant cap can detach, posing a choking hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 14,500 in the U.S. and 50 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Sock and Accessory Brands Global at 877-429-7637 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.wearsabg.com and click on Infant Cap Recall icon on top of home page for more information.

PORTABLE TABLE SAWS

DETAILS: Model number JT2504BD Black Decker brand 10-inch table saws. The table saws sit on a black metal foldable stand. Black Decker and JT2504BD are printed on the front right side of the table saw. They were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com from February 2016 through August 2016.

WHY: The table saw stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury hazards to the operator.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 400.

FOR MORE: Call Rexon at 866-934-6360 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.rexon.net and clicking "Safety Information" for more information.