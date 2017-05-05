Recalls this week: strollers, electric massagers

Combi Shuttle stroller and car seat travel systems are being recalled because connection defect that poses a fall hazard to infants. Other recalled consumer products this week include electric massagers and women's scarves.

Here's a more detailed look:

STROLLERS

DETAILS: Combi Shuttle model strollers and car seats, which when used together are called a travel system. The strollers and car seats have model number 6100027 or 6100100 printed on a label on the base of the car seat and stroller's leg. Combi is printed on the front of the stroller and the car seat. Shuttle is printed above the model number. They were sold online at Amazon.com, Babies R Us.com, Target.com and other online retailers from June 2015 through September 2016.

WHY: The car seat can disengage from the stroller's frame, posing a fall hazard to infants.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,000.

FOR MORE: Call Combi USA at 844-332-6730 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.combiusa.com and click on "Safety Notifications" at the bottom of the page for more information. Combi USA will contact consumers who registered their products.

ELECTRIC MASSAGERS

DETAILS: Three models of hand-held massagers, HHP-375H, HHP-250 and the PA-MH-THP. All models of the massagers have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. "HoMedics" is printed on the massagers. All manufacturing dates for all three models are included in the recall and the item date code can be found in either one of the cord prongs or in the rating label located on the underside of the product. Date codes can be identified as a four-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year. They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy's, Rite-Aid, Walmart and other stores nationwide and HSN from August 2013 through February 2017.

WHY: The cord can break near the base of the massager and expose the wires, posing an electric shock and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking and some shooting flames coming from the massagers. There have been 15 reports of burn injuries to consumer's fingers and other parts of the body.

HOW MANY: About 400,000.

FOR MORE: Call HoMedics at 888-803-0509 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit at http://www.homedics.com and click on the Product Recall tab for more information.

FURNACES

DETAILS: 80-percent efficiency gas-fired furnaces sold under the Goodman, Amana and Daikin brand names used with home heating and cooling systems. The recalled products have model numbers beginning AMEH80, DM80HE, and GME8, and serial numbers beginning 1609, 1610, 1611 and 1612. The brand name is shown on the outside of the furnace, and the serial number is located on the label found by opening the furnace door. They were sold at Goodman, Amana and Daikin heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from September 2016 through January 2017.

WHY: The blower motor is not grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard to individuals servicing the units.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 4,100.

FOR MORE: Call Goodman at 888-770-7126 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.goodmanmfg.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom right hand corner of the page for more information.

SEGWAY CHARGERS

DETAILS: Segway PT Off-Board Chargers made from January 2015 to October 2016 with part number 23288-00001. The Segway brand name is on the charger above these wires. Chargers with the following serial numbers are included in the recall: 15201C000362, 15201C000364, 15201C000366, 15208C000404, 15208C000406, 15222C000460, 15225C000486, 15225C000489, 15225C000494, 15242C000546, 16210C000621, 16210C000629, 16210C000630, 16210C000631, 16210C000632, 16210C000635, 16210C000636, 16214C000638, 16214C000639, 16214C000641, 16214C000642, 16214C000643, 16214C000645 and 16214C000646. The serial number and part number are on a silver data plate attached to the bottom of the charger. They were sold at Segway dealers and distributors and directly from Segway Inc. from January 2015 through April 2017.

WHY: A wire inside the charger can detach and touch the side of the charger, posing a shock hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 24. In addition, 17 were previously recalled in September 2015.

FOR MORE: Call Segway at 866-473-4929 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit www.segway.com and click on Off-Board Charger Recall for more information.

WOMEN'S SCARVES

DETAILS: DG Fashion women's scarves with fringe. The recalled scarves measure about 78 inches long by 27 inches wide, are shimmery in appearance, and were sold in the following colors: black gold, blue, green, purple, gold and wine red. The scarves are made from 70 percent silk and 30 percent polyester. They were sold at www.amazon.com from June 2015 through March 2017.

WHY: The women's scarves fail to meet federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 200.

FOR MORE: Call DGFA at 866-606-9099 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or send email to csr.dgfainc@yahoo.com for more information.