Recalls This Week: Sweatshirts, Laptop Batteries

Disney is recalling about 15,000 hooded sweatshirts because the snap buttons pose a choking hazard to children. Other recalled items this week include modular lights and laptop batteries.

Here's a more detailed view:

HOODIE SWEATSHIRTS

DETAILS: Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts with a three snap closure sold at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland, Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app from April 2016 through October 2016. The size and "Disney Parks" are printed on the inside back of the hoodie's neck. Details on UPC codes for the recalled items can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Walt-Disney-Parks-and-Resorts-Recalls-Minnie-and-Mickey-Mouse-Infant-Hoodie-Sweatshirts

WHY: The snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 15,000

FOR MORE: Call Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US Inc. at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.disneyparks.com and click on "Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page or at www.disneystore.com/disney-parks-merchandise/mn/1029804/ for more information.

LAPTOP COMPUTER BATTERY PACKS

DETAILS: An expanded recall involving Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 41 models of Toshiba Satellite laptops, including the Satellite models affected by the March 2016 recall. Toshiba has expanded the number of battery packs to include those sold between June 2011 and November 2016. The battery packs also were sold separately and installed by Toshiba as part of a repair. Battery packs included in the recall have part numbers that begin with G71C (G71C(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)). Part numbers are printed on the battery pack. A complete list of battery pack part numbers included in this recall can be found on the firm's website at http://go.toshiba.com/battery. They were sold at Office Depot, Staples and other electronics stores nationwide, and online at Toshibadirect.com and other websites from June 2011 through November 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers

INCIDENTS: Five reports of the battery pack overheating and melting, including one additional report since the first recall announcement. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 83,000, along with 91,000 previously recalled on March 30, 2016. In addition, 10,000 were sold in Canada and 5,000 in Mexico.

FOR MORE: Call Toshiba America Information Systems at 866-224-1346 any day between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. PT or visit http://go.toshiba.com/battery or at www.us.toshiba.com and click on "Consumer Notices" under the Support heading at the bottom of the page.

MODULAR LIGHTS AND BASES

DETAILS: Three Splyt Light modules including the Table Starter Kits, Hanging Starter Kits, Expansion Kits and Tri-bases. The kits let you design your own light fixture by adding or subtracting Y-pieces and candelabra bulbs. The lights can be screwed directly into a light socket in the ceiling or used with the table base. The kits include large and small Y-shaped fixtures, a round-metal base and 8X10 watt globe E12 light bulbs. They were sold at Kickstarter, SFMOMA, UncommonGoods and other specialty shops nationwide and online at www.Kickstarter.com and www.UncommonGoods.com from April 2016 through November 2016.

WHY: The modular lamp pieces can crack during assembly and the lamp bases have faulty wires, posing a shock and fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,500.

FOR MORE: Call Curio Design at 510- 863-0150 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to hello@splytlight.com or visit www.splytlight.com and click on the "CPSC Recall December 2016" tab on the homepage for more information.