Red Hat and Bed Bath & Beyond Skid; Hershey Edges Higher

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Micron Technology Inc., up $2.61 to $23.19
The chipmaker's first-quarter profit surpassed analyst estimates and its forecast for the current quarter was far better than expected.
Hershey Co., up $1.27 to $104.44
The chocolate maker named Chief Operating Officer Michele Buck its next president and CEO.
Red Hat Inc., down $11.08 to $68.71
The open-source software company reported disappointing revenue and sales projections, and said its chief financial officer will leave in January.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $4.18 to $41.38
The home goods retailer reported weaker quarterly results than analysts expected.
Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.29 to $39.29
The food company reported a larger profit than expected, and analysts said its profit margins are getting stronger.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $2.45 to $86.80
The U.S. government put the Chinese e-commerce company back on a list of marketplaces that sell pirated goods.
Weight Watchers International Inc., up 56 cents to $11.08
The weight loss company released an ad that showed investor Oprah Winfrey saying she's lost 40 pounds on its plans.
Target Corp., down $3.39 to $73.74
Retailers and other consumer-focused companies took some of the largest losses in Thursday trading.