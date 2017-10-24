Sans paper loss, GM makes $2.5B, topping expectations

DETROIT — Oct 24, 2017, 7:31 AM ET
GM, General Motors Co.The Associated Press
FILE - This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows a General Motors Co. logo during a news conference in Detroit. General Motors Co. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

General Motors posted a huge paper loss last quarter due to charges from the sale of its European unit, but without that, the company made $2.5 billion before taxes.

The $3 billion net loss came from a $5.4 billion charge for selling Opel and Vauxhall to France's PSA Group. But with that backed out and before taxes, the company made $1.32 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.11 per share.

Shares of GM rose 42 cents to $45.57 in premarket trading Tuesday.

Much of the accounting charge came from previous losses that GM can't use to offset future tax obligations.

Revenue without Europe fell 14 percent to $33.6 billion, but that also beat expectations.

GM says its strong pretax performance came despite large production cuts in the U.S.