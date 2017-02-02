Schwab, Ralph Lauren Fall; Mead Johnson, Entercom Gain

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Ralph Lauren Corp., down $10.76 to $76.61

Stefan Larsson is stepping down as CEO. Larsson took over from Ralph Lauren less than two years ago in hopes of revitalizing the iconic brand.

Merck & Co., up $2.08 to $64.18

The company's earnings jumped 21 percent in the fourth quarter as its new cancer medicine Keytruda became a blockbuster nearly overnight.

Entercom Communications Corp., up $1.55 to $15.70

CBS is spinning off its radio business and combining it with the radio broadcasting company.

Schwab Corp., down $2.17 to $39.17

The discount brokerage cut its online trading fees. Other online brokerages also fell sharply.

Boston Scientific Corp., up $1.14 to $25.10

The medical device manufacturer reported results that beat analysts' forecasts.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., up $14.88 to $84.38

The maker of baby formula is in advanced talks to be purchased by Reckitt Benckiser of the U.K.

Delphi Automotive PLC, up $2.80 to $73.51

The vehicle parts maker reported results that beat analysts' forecasts.

Ryder System Inc., down $6.03 to $71.81

The truck leasing company reported earnings that fell far short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.