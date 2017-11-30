Sears reports 3Q loss

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $558 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $5.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.21. A year ago, they were trading at $13.

