Sears teams up with Amazon to sell DieHard brand

Ailing Sears Holdings Corp. has started to sell DieHard-branded battery-related accessories like jump starters and battery chargers on Amazon.com.

It marks the company's latest partnership with the online leader as it aims to reverse a long-standing sales slump.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retailer, which operates Sears and Kmart stores, said Thursday passenger car tires and automotive batteries will be added to Amazon.com early next year.

The announcement follows Sears' move in July to sell Kenmore-branded appliances on Amazon in some markets.

Sears isn't the only one striking alliances with Amazon. Shoppers at Kohl's Inc. can find Amazon devices at some stores and return items they bought from the online retailer. And Best Buy has partnered with Amazon for voice shopping.

Sears' shares added a penny to $4.02 in morning trading.