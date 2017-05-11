Snap and Macy's tumble, Interexon and Pegasystems surge

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Snap Inc., down $4.93 to $18.05
The parent company of the Snapchat app posted a huge loss in its first earnings report as a public company.
Macy's Inc., down $4.99 to $24.35
Lower sales dragged down profits at the struggling department store operator as more people shop online.
Straight Path Communications Inc., down $45.68 to $178.11
The company agreed to be acquired by Verizon Communications, ending a bidding war with AT&T over the wireless licenses company.
Interexon Corp., up $4.06 to $23.62
The biotechnology company reported revenue that was greater than Wall Street analysts were expecting.
Pegasystems Inc., up $4.95 to $52.50
The business software company reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of what analysts were forecasting.
Magna International Inc., up $1.90 to $44.67
The automotive supply company reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.
Calpine Corp., up 58 cents to $12.47
The Wall Street Journal reported that the struggling power company is exploring a sale.
Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc., down 40 cents to $4.59
The operator of the Take 'N' Bake pizza chain reported a far wider loss in the first quarter than analysts were expecting.