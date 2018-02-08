A look at stock market indexes closing prices over 5 days

Jonathan CorpinaThe Associated Press
Trader Jonathan Corpina, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. U.S. stocks are lower Thursday morning as losses from the previous day continue. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A look at the closing prices of the key stock market indexes over five days of turmoil that began when a government jobs report stoked inflation and interest rates fears.

Thursday, Feb. 8:

Dow Jones industrial average — 23,860.46, down 1,032.89 points, or 4.1 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,581, down 100.66 points, or 3.8 percent

Nasdaq composite — 6,777.16, down 274.82 points, or 3.9 percent

Wednesday, Feb. 7:

Dow Jones industrial average — 24,893.35, down 19.42 points, or 0.1 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,681.66, down 13.48 points, or 0.5 percent

Nasdaq composite — 7,051.98, down 63.90 points, or 0.9 percent

Tuesday, Feb. 6:

Dow Jones industrial average — 24,912.77, up 567.02 points, or 2.3 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,695.14, up 46.20 points, or 1.7 percent

Nasdaq composite — 7,115.88, up 148.36 points, or 2.1 percent

Monday, Feb. 5:

Dow Jones industrial average — 24,345.75, down 1,175.21 points, or 4.6 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,648.94, down 113.19 points, or 4.1 percent

Nasdaq composite — 6,967.53, down 273.42 points, or 3.8 percent

Friday, Feb. 2:

Dow Jones industrial average — 25,520.96, down 665.75 points, or 2.5 percent

Standard & Poor's 500 index — 2,762.13, down 59.85 points, or 2.1 percent

Nasdaq composite — 7,240.95, down 144.92 points, or 2 percent

