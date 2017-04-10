Swift and Knight combining to create trucking giant

Swift Transportation and rival Knight Transportation are combining to create one of the nation's largest trucking companies.

The two Phoenix companies are merging in an all-stock deal creating the country's leading trucking company catering to customers like retailers and manufacturers with enough products to fill up a full truck by themselves.

The new company will be called Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and will have about 23,000 tractors, 77,000 trailers, and 28,000 employees.

Under the deal, each Swift share will convert into 0.72 shares of Knight-Swift by means of a reverse stock split. Each share of Knight will be exchanged for one Knight-Swift share. Current Swift stockholders will own about 54 percent of the new company.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.