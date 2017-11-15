Target beats 3Q forecasts

Target is reporting third-quarter profit of $480 million.

The profit per share is 88 cents, or adjusted for one-time costs and benefits, 91 cents per share.

That easily beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday of 86 cents per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Minneapolis retailer posted revenue of $16.67 billion, also topping forecasts for $16.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.25. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

