Target and Perrigo plunge; Nutrisystem surges

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Tenet Healthcare Corp., down $3.37 to $19.30

The hospital operator reported a smaller-than-expected profit and gave a weak outlook as fewer patients were admitted.

Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.32 to $40.41

Online brokerages fell after Fidelity and then Schwab said they will cut their commissions for retail brokerage investors.

Perrigo Co., down $9.91 to $74.77

The company said its chief financial officer resigned and it will sell royalty rights to a multiple sclerosis drug.

Priceline Inc., up $92.12 to $1,724.13

The online bookings company posted strong earnings, and other measurements of its business improved.

Target Corp., down $8.14 to $58.77

The retailer had a weak fourth quarter and its estimates for 2017 were also much lower than expected.

Nutrisystem Inc., down $7.30 to $46.50

Investors were pleased with the weight loss company's earnings, sales and projections for 2017.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $2.72 to $22.72

The car rental company recovered some of its recent losses after it disclosed solid fourth-quarter revenue.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., down $6.10 to $19.85

The restaurant chain said it doesn't plan to sell itself and made a series of management changes.