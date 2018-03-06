Target slips while Ciena and Broadcom move higher

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Target Corp., down $3.35 to $71.79

The retailer reported strong sales but said expenses rose as it spends more money on its website and revamps stores.

Nordstrom Inc., up 59 cents to $52.49

The department store rejected an offer from the Nordstrom family to take it private.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., down 14 cents to $2.28

The owner of brands such as Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant took a bigger loss as it had to offer more discounts.

Broadcom Ltd., up $3.98 to $250.96

Bloomberg News reported that directors backed by Broadcom are on track to win six seats on the board of rival Qualcomm.

Cars.com Inc., up $1.16 to $29.45

The online automotive marketplace had larger quarterly profit than Wall Street had anticipated.

Ciena Corp., up $2.35 to $25.71

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted a smaller loss and better sales than analysts expected.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up $1.04 to $21.27

Reuters reported that the automaker is considering spinning off its Magneti Marelli parts business.

J.M. Smucker Co., down 34 cents to $129.68

The Federal Trade Commission moved to block Smucker's purchase of Wesson oil from Conagra Brands.