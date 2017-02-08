Technology Problem Causes Flight Delays at United Airlines

United Airlines says it has fixed a technology problem that delayed hundreds of flight around the country.

An airline spokeswoman said the glitch prevented crews from creating flight plans on domestic and international flights for several hours. The problem was unrelated to a computer outage that grounded all United domestic flights for more than two hours on Jan. 22.

Tracking service FlightAware.com counted more than 500 delayed United flights by midafternoon Wednesday. More than 30 were cancelled, but the United spokeswoman said those were unrelated to the technology issue.

Delta Air Lines suffered an outage on Jan. 29 that led to 280 flights being canceled over two days. Delta and Southwest Airlines both had outages last summer that caused the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights apiece.