Tesla rises while U.S. Steel, Pier 1 and Wells Fargo dip

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.77 to $51.35
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it will sell a relatively small portion of its stock in the bank.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down 20 cents to $115.80
The regional bank's first-quarter results were far greater than analysts expected but the stock retreated in late trading.
Abbott Laboratories, down 81 cents to $42.67
The Food and Drug Administration sent the company a warning about problems with several heart implants.
Hanesbrands Inc., up 15 cents to $21.26
The apparel company raised the low end of its profit estimate for the first quarter.
Pier 1 Imports Inc., down 66 cents to $6.59
The home decor company reported weaker-than-expected sales and its forecasts disappointed investors.
United States Steel Corp., down $1.84 to $29.42
Investors weighed the impact of a wastewater spill at one of the company's steel plants in northern Indiana.
Tesla Inc., up $7.16 to $304
CEO Elon Musk said the company will unveil an electric semi-truck in September.
Micron Technology Inc., up 5 cents to $26.74
Technology companies did better than the rest of the market on Thursday.
Scana Corp., down 42 cents to $65.80
High-dividend utility companies lost ground as bond yields made a recovery after sharp losses late Wednesday.