Texas adds 7 rigs as US rig count increases to 984

The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by three this week to 984.

That exceeds the 768 rigs that were active this time a year ago.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 796 rigs drilled for oil this week and 188 for gas.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Texas increased by seven rigs, North Dakota gained three and Colorado and Pennsylvania each increased by one.

Oklahoma decreased by four rigs, Alaska lost two rigs and Louisiana, New Mexico and Utah each decreased by one.

Arkansas, California, Ohio, West Virginia and Wyoming were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.