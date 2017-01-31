Texas Bank Teller Stole $1.2 Million Over a Decade

Prosecutors say a teller responsible for monitoring cash in a South Texas bank's vaults stole more than $1.2 million before an ownership change revealed the loss.

Jill Marie Myers of McAllen pleaded guilty Tuesday to falsifying bank records to conceal theft of funds over a 10-year period. Myers, who awaits sentencing in McAllen, faces up to 30 years in federal prison, a possible $1 million fine and must repay the cash.

Authorities say Myers was the teller supervisor at the Edinburg branch of First National Bank. The scheme was uncovered in mid-2014 after Dallas-based PlainsCapital Bank acquired the branch.

An investigation revealed about $10,000 was missing from the vaults, per month, since June 2004.

Prosecutors say the 42-year-old Myers acknowledged creating fraudulent entries in bank records to conceal the theft.