TJX and Dick's Sporting Goods fall; Buffalo Wild Wings soars

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
TJX Cos., down $2.82 to $67.94
The parent of T.J. Maxx disclosed weak revenue and its profit forecast disappointed Wall Street.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., down 73 cents to $25.59
The sporting goods retailer said its earnings per share will fall as much as 20 percent next year.
Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $13.44 to $95.72
The auto parts retailer recovered some of its steep losses after it posted a larger-than-expected profit.
Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., up $28.10 to $145.35
The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark Capital offered to buy the chain for $150 a share, or $2.3 billion.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 66 cents to $14.84
Energy companies fell as the price of oil retreated from its recent highs.
Taubman Centers Inc., up $2.56 to $56.37
Bloomberg Markets reported that activist investment firm Elliott Management bought a stake in the shopping center operator.
Home Depot Inc., up $2.71 to $168.06
The home improvement retailer raised its annual profit forecast as it benefited from rebuilding from this summer's storms.
Aramark Holdings Corp., down $2.83 to $40.02
The food, facilities and uniform services company announced disappointing results and its profit forecast was slightly lower than expected.