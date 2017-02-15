Top 10 cars stuck on dealer lots that are ripe for deals

Feb 15, 2017, 10:05 AM ET

It's no secret that U.S. consumers prefer SUVs and trucks nowadays, and that means car sales are sliding. That's forcing automakers to offer big discounts to sell them. Car sales fell to just 36 percent of U.S. auto sales last month, a record low for a January. Generally, discounts are bigger on cars with the highest inventory. Here are the top 10 cars with the biggest stockpiles, measured by the number of days the inventory could meet demand at the current sales rate:

Brand Vehicle Days' supply
Buick Lacrosse 330
Buick Cascada 298
Chevrolet Corvette 267
Volkswagen CC 259
Chevrolet Camaro 236
Buick Verano 234
Mitsubishi Mirage 231
Acura ILX 227
Chrysler 200 225
Buick Regal 222

Source: WardsAuto