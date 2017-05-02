The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in April

Automakers released April U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Tuesday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last April.

Vehicle Total sold Percent change from April 2016 Ford F-Series 70,657 -0.2 Ram pickup 43,321 +7.6 Chevrolet Silverado 40,154 -19.7 Honda CR-V 32,671 +13 Toyota RAV4 31,757 +5.3 Toyota Camry 31,428 -7.7 Honda Civic 31,211 -11.7 Toyota Corolla 29,136 -9.3 Nissan Rogue 27,386 +18.2 Honda Accord 26,938 -14.6

Source: Autodata Corp.