The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in April

Automakers released April U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Tuesday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last April.
|Vehicle
|Total sold
|Percent change from April 2016
|Ford F-Series
|70,657
|-0.2
|Ram pickup
|43,321
|+7.6
|Chevrolet Silverado
|40,154
|-19.7
|Honda CR-V
|32,671
|+13
|Toyota RAV4
|31,757
|+5.3
|Toyota Camry
|31,428
|-7.7
|Honda Civic
|31,211
|-11.7
|Toyota Corolla
|29,136
|-9.3
|Nissan Rogue
|27,386
|+18.2
|Honda Accord
|26,938
|-14.6
Source: Autodata Corp.