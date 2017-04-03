The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in March

Automakers released March U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Monday. Here are the top selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last March.

Vehicle Total Sold Percent change from March 2016 Ford F-Series 81,330 +10.1 Ram Pickup 46,384 +6.3 Chevrolet Silverado 42,410 -11.6 Nissan Rogue 39,512 +42.6 Toyota Camry 35,648 -3.6 Honda CR-V 32,872 +23.0 Toyota RAV4 32,027 +10.3 Honda Civic 31,520 -4.1 Toyota Corolla 30,584 -6.1 Nissan Altima 28,511 -18.2

Source: Autodata Corp.