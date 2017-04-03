The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in March

Automakers released March U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Monday. Here are the top selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last March.
|Vehicle
|Total Sold
|Percent change from March 2016
|Ford F-Series
|81,330
|+10.1
|Ram Pickup
|46,384
|+6.3
|Chevrolet Silverado
|42,410
|-11.6
|Nissan Rogue
|39,512
|+42.6
|Toyota Camry
|35,648
|-3.6
|Honda CR-V
|32,872
|+23.0
|Toyota RAV4
|32,027
|+10.3
|Honda Civic
|31,520
|-4.1
|Toyota Corolla
|30,584
|-6.1
|Nissan Altima
|28,511
|-18.2
Source: Autodata Corp.