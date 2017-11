Top selling cars and trucks in the US in October

Automakers reported U.S. sales of new vehicles in October on Wednesday. Here are the top sellers, the number of vehicles sold and the percent change from October 2016.

VehicleNumber soldPercent change from October 2016Ford F-Series75,974+15.9 Chevrolet Silverado53,157+6.8Ram Pickup44,201+0.7Toyota RAV434,086+29.0Honda Civic30,319+15.0Nissan Rogue30,286+43.0Honda CR-V27,773-8.4Honda Accord26,740+4.7Toyota Camry26,252-11.2Chevrolet Equinox25,272+28.5 Vehicle Number sold Percent change from October 2016 Ford F-Series 75,974 +15.9 Chevrolet Silverado 53,157 +6.8 Ram Pickup 44,201 +0.7 Toyota RAV4 34,086 +29.0 Honda Civic 30,319 +15.0 Nissan Rogue 30,286 +43.0 Honda CR-V 27,773 -8.4 Honda Accord 26,740 +4.7 Toyota Camry 26,252 -11.2 Chevrolet Equinox 25,272 +28.5 Sources: Automaker press releases, Autodata Corp.

