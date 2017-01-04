Top Selling Vehicles in the US in 2016

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks hit a record in 2016, totaling 17.55 million.

Automakers released December and full-year sales on Wednesday. These were the top selling vehicles in the U.S. last year, the number sold and the percent change from 2015.

Vehicle Total 2016 sales Percent change from 2015 Ford F-Series 820,799 5.2 percent Chevrolet Silverado 574,876 -4.3 percent Ram 489,418 8.7 percent Toyota Camry 388,616 -9.5 percent Honda Civic 366,927 9.4 percent Toyota Corolla 360,483 -0.8 percent Honda CR-V 357,335 3.4 percent Toyota RAV4 352,139 11.6 percent Honda Accord 345,225 -2.9 percent Nissan Rogue 329,904 14.9 percent

Source: Autodata Corp.