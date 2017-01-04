Top Selling Vehicles in the US in 2016

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks hit a record in 2016, totaling 17.55 million.
Automakers released December and full-year sales on Wednesday. These were the top selling vehicles in the U.S. last year, the number sold and the percent change from 2015.
|Vehicle
|Total 2016 sales
|Percent change from 2015
|Ford F-Series
|820,799
|5.2 percent
|Chevrolet Silverado
|574,876
|-4.3 percent
|Ram
|489,418
|8.7 percent
|Toyota Camry
|388,616
|-9.5 percent
|Honda Civic
|366,927
|9.4 percent
|Toyota Corolla
|360,483
|-0.8 percent
|Honda CR-V
|357,335
|3.4 percent
|Toyota RAV4
|352,139
|11.6 percent
|Honda Accord
|345,225
|-2.9 percent
|Nissan Rogue
|329,904
|14.9 percent
Source: Autodata Corp.