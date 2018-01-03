Top selling vehicles in the US in 2017

Automakers released U.S. sales of new cars and trucks for 2017 on Wednesday. These were the top selling vehicles, the number sold and the percent change from 2016.

Vehicle 2017 sales Percent change from 2016 Ford F-Series 896,764 +9.3 Chevrolet Silverado 585,864 +1.9 Ram pickup 500,723 +2.3 Toyota RAV4 407,594 +15.7 Nissan Rogue 403,465 +22.3 Toyota Camry 387,081 -0.4 Honda CR-V 377,895 +5.8 Honda Civic 377,286 +2.8 Honda Accord 322,655 -6.5 Toyota Corolla 308,695 -14.4