Top selling vehicles in the US in February

Mar 1, 2017, 5:51 PM ET

Automakers released February U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Wednesday. Here are the top selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last February.

Vehicle Total sold Percent change from February 2016
Ford F-Series 65,956 8.7 percent
Chevrolet Silverado 50,504 17.1 percent
Ram 1500-3500 39,046 5.3 percent
Nissan Rogue 33,149 53.7 percent
Honda CR-V 31,898 26.3 percent
Ford Escape 27,637 15.9 percent
Toyota Camry 27,498 -15.1 percent
Honda Civic 27,039 -2.4 percent
Nissan Altima 26,543 -6.3 percent
Toyota RAV4 26,351 3.2 percent

Source: Autodata Corp.