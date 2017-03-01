Top selling vehicles in the US in February

Automakers released February U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Wednesday. Here are the top selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last February.
|Vehicle
|Total sold
|Percent change from February 2016
|Ford F-Series
|65,956
|8.7 percent
|Chevrolet Silverado
|50,504
|17.1 percent
|Ram 1500-3500
|39,046
|5.3 percent
|Nissan Rogue
|33,149
|53.7 percent
|Honda CR-V
|31,898
|26.3 percent
|Ford Escape
|27,637
|15.9 percent
|Toyota Camry
|27,498
|-15.1 percent
|Honda Civic
|27,039
|-2.4 percent
|Nissan Altima
|26,543
|-6.3 percent
|Toyota RAV4
|26,351
|3.2 percent
Source: Autodata Corp.