Top-selling new vehicles in the US in March

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks rose 6.3 percent in March to just over 1.6 million vehicles, automakers said Tuesday.

These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from last March.

VehicleMarch SalesPercent Change from March 2017Ford F-Series87,011+7.0Chevrolet Silverado52,547+23.9Nissan Rogue42,151+6.7Ram Pickup41,307-10.9Toyota Camry35,264-1.1Toyota RAV434,937+9.1Honda Civic32,584+3.4Chevrolet Equinox31,940+40.9Honda CR-V31,868-3.1Toyota Corolla29,245-4.4

Source: Autodata Corp.