Twitter and FedEx Fall; Southwestern Energy, InvenSense Rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Twitter Inc., down 84 cents to $17.08

The social network's chief technology officer said he is leaving the company.

InvenSense Inc., up $1.91 to $12.75

The mobile gyroscope maker agreed to be acquired by Japan's TDK for $1.22 billion.

Southwestern Energy Co., up 60 cents to $10.98

The price of natural gas jumped, and gas companies traded higher with it.

FedEx Corp., down $6.62 to $192.12

The shipping company's expenses rose in its latest quarter and its earnings fell short of analyst forecasts.

Accenture PLC, down $6.20 to $117.90

The consulting company reported weak quarterly revenue and cut its full-year profit projections.

Finish Line Inc., down $2.01 to $21

The shoe store operator cut its outlook after it said apparel and accessories sales fell.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 99 cents to $4.38

The drug developer said it will stop a study of a potential breast cancer treatment

Celgene Corp., down $2.67 to $115.85

Health care companies took some of the largest losses on the market Wednesday.