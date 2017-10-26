Twitter and Ford climb while Celgene plunges

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Celgene Corp., down $19.57 to $99.99

The drugmaker cut its annual profit and sales forecast and its projections for 2020 as well.

McKesson Corp., down $7.84 to $143.54

Shares of drugstores and prescription drug distributors fell following President Donald Trump's remarks about the opioid crisis.

GNC Holdings Inc., down $1.47 to $6.65

The nutritional supplement company's quarterly results disappointed Wall Street as its North American and manufacturing businesses weakened.

Ford Motor Co., up 23 cents to $12.27

The company said sales of pickup trucks improved and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Northern Trust Corp., up 76 cents to $95.52

Banks rose as bond yields and interest rates remained near seven-month highs.

Charter Communications Inc., down $28.62 to $316.29

The cable provider's revenue fell short of estimates and analysts were concerned about its video subscriber losses.

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., up $19.80 to $120.95

The restaurant chain raised its forecasts as it continued to cut costs.

Twitter Inc., up $3.17 to $20.31

The social media company had a bigger adjusted profit than expected and said it gained users.