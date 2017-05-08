Uber setting up artificial intelligence lab in Toronto

Uber is setting up a lab in Toronto to develop artificial intelligence needed for autonomous cars to recognize objects so they can travel safely.

It's the ride-hailing company's first such lab outside the U.S. The company also does research in San Francisco and Pittsburgh. Uber says University of Toronto Associate Professor Raquel Urtasun (UHR-tah-sun) will lead the lab. The company says she's among the world's top artificial intelligence researchers. She will remain as a professor at the school one day per week.

Urtasun will bring eight students with her. Uber hopes to attract other talent from the region.

The lab also will focus on improved mapping for autonomous cars.

Uber has no plans to test self-driving cars in Toronto. It's now testing in Pittsburgh and Arizona.