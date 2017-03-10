Ulta Beauty and Genesco soar while Zumiez and Southwest fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Applied Materials Inc., up 74 cents to $38.12
Technology companies made some of the biggest gains on the market Friday.
Genesco Inc., up $4.90 to $61.30
The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories reported a far bigger profit than expected and gave a strong annual forecast.
Ulta Beauty Inc., up $12.65 to $286.42
The beauty products retailer posted a larger profit and better sales than analysts expected.
Southwest Airlines Co., down 48 cents to $55.88
The airline lowered a first-quarter revenue projection after it reported its February results.
Finisar Corp., down $7.92 to $26.98
The fiber optic component supplier reported a smaller profit and weaker sales than Wall Street had forecast.
Zumiez Inc., down $2.60 to $18.40
The retailer's forecast for the first quarter came up short of analyst estimates.
Hibbett Sports Inc., up $2.33 to $29.75
The sporting goods company had a solid fourth quarter and it gave a better sales forecast.
ConocoPhillips, down 81 cents to $45.67
Energy companies continued to lag the market Friday as the price of oil fell further.