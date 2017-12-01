Ulta Beauty and Qualcomm slip while Ford and Blue Apron jump

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Qualcomm Inc., down 85 cents to $65.49

Bloomberg News reported that rival chipmaker Broadcom doesn't plan to make a new offer for Qualcomm until next year.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., up 24 cents to $3.23

The meal kit company said it is replacing its CEO.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $9.13 to $212.58

The beauty products company's fourth-quarter forecasts disappointed Wall Street.

Big Lots Inc., down 89 cents to $58.21

The discount retailer reported weaker sales than investors expected.

Five Below Inc., down 29 cents to $61.51

The discount retailer gave back some of its recent gains after a solid quarterly report.

Mylan NV, up $1.59 to $38.12

CNBC reported that Amazon has had talks about acquiring Mylan and at least one other generic drug maker.

Ford Motor Co., 6 cents to $12.58

Ford's sales grew 7 percent in November on strong demand for trucks and SUVs and higher sales to rental car companies.

American Woodmark Corp., $28.10 to $127.70

The cabinet maker said it will buy RSI Home Products for $1.08 billion.