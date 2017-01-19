Union Pacific Cost Cuts Offset Declining Shipments in 4Q

Union Pacific's fourth-quarter profit grew 2 percent as cut costs offset a 3 percent decline in shipments.

Net income reached $1.14 billion, or $1.39 per share, well above the per-share earnings of $1.34 that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by the data company Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue declined 1 percent to $5.17 billion, but that was also better than the $5.14 billion analysts expected.

The railroad reduced its expenses 3 percent to $3.2 billion in the quarter in response to the slower shipping volume.

Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz said higher energy prices, favorable agricultural markets and improving consumer confidence all suggest railroad shipping volumes will grow this year.

"We are fairly optimistic about some of the macro-economic indicators that drive our core business," Fritz said.

Shares jumped 4 percent before the opening bell. Almost all shares in the railroad sector rose significantly, with new developments hinting at a new potential for consolidation of the industry.

Fritz said Union Pacific plans to spend $3.1 billion on capital projects and equipment this year. That would be down from the $3.5 billion spent last year as the railroad delays some planned locomotive purchases.

Union Pacific Corp., based in Omaha, Nebraska, operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 states.

—————

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

—————

Keywords: Union Pacific, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings