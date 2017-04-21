United CEO got $18.7 million in compensation

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, who came under withering criticism for the airline's handling of a passenger-dragging incident, received $18.7 million in compensation last year, more than triple the year before.

Most of Munoz's compensation was in stock. The company said Friday in a regulatory filing that about $6.8 million of the total was related to a signing bonus that Munoz was promised in 2016.

Munoz was widely faulted for his early responses to the April 9 incident on board a United Express plane. He first blamed the 69-year-old passenger who was dragged off by airport security officers, but later apologized repeatedly for United's handling of the situation.