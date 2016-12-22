United States Resumes a Trade Beef With the European Union

The United States is resuming a trade fight with the European Union over barriers to American beef exports.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is threatening to bring back tariffs —covering truffles, Roquefort cheese and other products — to pressure the EU into ending a ban on U.S. beef treated with hormones.

In 1998, the World Trade Organization ruled against the EU, and the U.S. imposed tariffs. When a compromise was reached in 2009, the U.S. suspended the tariffs. But the Americans say the deal hasn't worked.

The two sides hoped to resolve the issue in a trade agreement, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership. But progress on that pact has stalled. So, the U.S. said, "it is now time to take action."