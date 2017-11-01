US factories grew more slowly last month, but remain strong

American factories grew more slowly last month, but U.S. manufacturing remains healthy.

The Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index dipped to 58.7 in October from a 13-year high 60.8 in September. Anything above 50 signals that U.S. factories are expanding. Manufacturers are on a 14-month winning streak.

New orders, production, hiring and export orders all grew, though more slowly.

Sixteen of 18 industries reported growth in October, led by paper producers.

Factories are benefiting from stronger growth in the U.S. and around the world and from a weaker dollar, which makes American products less expensive in foreign markets.