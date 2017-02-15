US firms increase inventories, see sales jump in December

U.S. businesses stockpiled more goods in December and posted the biggest sales increase in nearly six years.

The Commerce Department says that business inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in December, led by an increase in stockpiles at stores that sell food and beverages. Auto and auto parts dealers trimmed inventories 0.6 percent; furniture and appliance stores also cut back.

Companies also reported a 2 percent monthly sales increase, best since March 2011.

Manufacturers reported that sales rose 2.2 percent in December; retailers posted a 1.2 percent gain.

U.S. economic growth was hobbled much of last year by inventory cutbacks. But businesses rebuilt stockpiles in the October-December period, accounting for more than half of fourth-quarter economic growth.