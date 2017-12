U.S. mortgage rates were mixed this week: The rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages fell; the 15-year, fixed-rate was flat; and the five-year adjustable rose.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.93 3.94 4.16 15-year fixed 3.36 3.36 3.37 5-year adjustable 3.36 3.35 3.19