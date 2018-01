Long-term mortgage rates rose this week for the third straight week, as expectations for faster growth and potentially higher inflation grow. The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate reached 4.15 percent, the highest since March.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.15 4.04 4.19 15-year fixed 3.62 3.49 3.40 5-year adjustable 3.52 3.46 3.20