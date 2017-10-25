Visa beats Street 4Q forecasts

Visa is reporting a fourth-quarter profit of $2.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco company had a profit of 90 cents, beating Wall Street expectations by 5 cents per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. The company's stock jumped 2 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $4.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecast for $4.62 billion.

Shares of Visa Inc. have risen 39 percent since the beginning of the year.

