Weight Watchers and Royal Caribbean jump; TripAdvisor dives

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Weight Watchers International Inc., up $6.07 to $50.87
The weight loss company raised its forecasts for the year.
Priceline Group Inc., down $257.28 to $1,645.72
Investors were disappointed with the online booking service's forecasts for the current quarter.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up 30 cents to $27.75
According to reports, Fox held talks about selling most of its assets to Disney, although those talks ended without a deal.
TripAdvisor Inc., down $9.18 to $30.35
The travel website's third-quarter revenue fell short of analyst estimates.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $3.89 to $129.23
The cruise line company had a strong quarter third quarter even though three major hurricanes hit the U.S.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc., up $4.55 to $62.04
The logistics services provider surpassed Wall Street expectations in the third quarter.
Avis Budget Group Inc., down $6.26 to $35.16
The rental car company cut its forecasts for the year.
Mallinckrodt PLC, down $11.07 to $20.11
The drugmaker disclosed weak sales and said unfilled prescriptions for its Acthar gel have increased, which will reduce its revenue.