Weight Watchers and Yelp climb, while Viacom and Fluor slip

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Viacom Inc., down $4.85 to $30.22

The parent company of Paramount Pictures reported trouble with a movie financing deal with a Chinese company.

Weight Watchers International Inc., up $8.31 to $41.39

The weight loss company raised its forecasts for the year after it reported better results than analysts expected.

Western Union Co., up 14 cents to $19.72

The money transfer company had a strong second quarter and said digital transfers climbed.

Yelp Inc., up $8.68 to $40.05

Grubhub agreed to buy Yelp's Eat24 online food-ordering business for $287.5 million.

GoPro Inc., up $1.59 to $9.85

The action video camera maker posted sales that were much stronger than Wall Street anticipated.

KeyCorp, up 37 cents to $18.40

Banks climbed as interest rates increased following a stronger-than-expected jobs report for July.

Etsy Inc., up $1.56 to $15.15

The online crafts marketplace reported a bigger profit than investors expected and said it is cutting costs.

Fluor Corp., down $3.80 to $40.06

The engineering and construction company slashed its profit forecasts after it took a charge related to gas-fired power projects.