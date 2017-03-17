Wells Fargo CEO: Too early to judge Trump's performance

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says that it's too early to gauge President Trump's job performance, but says that he will succeed as long as the White House focuses on jobs and economic growth.

Sloan, in a Friday interview with The Associated Press, said he looks forward to working with Trump and his administration, as the bank has done with previous administrations.

Referring to the bank's ongoing sales scandal, Sloan said Wells Fargo is still working to make things right with up to 2 million of its customers.

Sloan says that assisting those whose credit scores were negatively impacted by unauthorized accounts is turning out to be more complicated than previously expected, and will likely take several more months.