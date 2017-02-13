Zeltiq, US Steel and Chemours rise; Hain Celestial plunges

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up $1.81 to $34
The generic drug company reported better-than-expected sales and backed its forecasts for 2017.
Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., up $6.53 to $55.93
The company, which makes a system that uses extreme cold to break up fat, will be bought by Allergan.
ON Semiconductor Corp., up 80 cents to $14.94
The chip equipment maker reported strong earnings and revenue, and its sales forecast was better than analysts expected.
Chemours Co., up $4.01 to $32.14
The chemicals company and its former parent DuPont agreed to pay $671 million to settle a lawsuit.
SVB Financial Group, up $3.09 to $180.56
Banks climbed as bond yields increased, and with them interest rates.
United States Steel Corp., up $2.11 to $39.71
Steelmakers rose after the official Xinhua News Agency said Chinese steel output and prices bounced back in 2016.
Verizon Communications Inc., down 43 cents to $48.55
The telecommunications company announced a new unlimited data plan.
Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $3.43 to $35.10
The tea maker said it's being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.