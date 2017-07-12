Emmy Award nominations will be announced tomorrow, and Yahoo! TV critic-at-large Ken Tucker expects to see many new shows popping up among the nominees.

"This Is Us" is one of the new shows he has high hopes for and one of few network contenders.

The other show that is sure to score many nods is Hulu's crown jewel, "The Handmaid's Tale."

"It is by far Hulu's most high-profile production yet," he said. "It will get nominated as best drama ... Elisabeth Moss is a shoo-in for best actress," Tucker told ABC News. "It is one of those phenomenons of the Emmys this year."

On the comedy side, perennial favorite "Veep" could get some competition from a "couple insurgents" -- "Atlanta" on FX and "Master of None" on Netflix.

Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore will announce the nominees for the 69th annual Emmy Awards starting at 8:30 a.m. PT /11:30 a.m. ET Thursday, and the awards will be broadcast live on Sept. 17.

Until then, here are Tucker's predictions for who will score a nomination:

Outstanding drama series

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Westworld" (HBO)

"The Americans" (FX)

Tucker adds that "Stranger Things" is one of the most viewed shows on Netflix in years, and though science fiction doesn't traditionally do well with Emmy voters, "Westworld" has a star-studded cast that voters can't resist.

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Rami Maley ("Mr. Robot")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale)

Robin Wright ("House of Cards")

Christine Baranski ("The Good Fight")

Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder")

Tucker adds that Baranski scoring a nomination will be a test to see whether CBS made the right decision in making this an online-only show.

Outstanding comedy series

"Veep" (HBO)

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Master of None" (Netflix)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Transparent" (Amazon)

"Silicon Valley" (HBO)

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Tucker adds that "Insecure," which had a good first season on HBO, could also score a nod.

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent")

Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Tucker adds that even though Azaria and Danson are in shows that haven't gotten big ratings, they have familiar faces which Emmy voters like.

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Lily Tomlin and/or Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie")

Sarah Jessica Parker ("Divorce")

Outstanding limited series

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Feud" (FX)

"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" (Netflix)

"Fargo" (FX)

Tucker says "Feud" is the show to beat this year with the "combined star power of Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon," but he also expects "Big Little Lies," led by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, to get a few nominations as well.