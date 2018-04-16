'Full House' star John Stamos welcomes 1st child, Billy, honors late father with namesake

Apr 16, 2018, 9:18 AM ET
PHOTO: John Stamos, left, and Caitlin McHugh arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles in this Jan. 21, 2018 file photo.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
John Stamos, left, and Caitlin McHugh arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles in this Jan. 21, 2018 file photo.

"Full House" icon John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, have welcomed their first child together and the actor honored his late father by giving the boy his name, Billy.

Stamos, 54, took to Instagram early Monday to post a pic of him and his new baby boy, along with the caption, "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son."

Read: John Stamos and fiancee Caitlin McHugh are expecting their 1st child

He continued, "Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed."

The "hncle" part of his post was obviously a joke about his time as Uncle Jesse on his hit show "Full House."

PHOTO: A scene from Full House, Oct. 19, 1993.ABC Archives/ABC via Getty Images
A scene from "Full House," Oct. 19, 1993.

PHOTO: A scene from the TV show Full House, Oct. 11, 1994.ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
A scene from the TV show "Full House," Oct. 11, 1994.

Stamos and McHugh tied the knot in February.

"From now on, the best part of me will always be you.” #HappyValentinesDay," Stamos wrote next to the duo wearing Mr. and Mrs. shoes.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be you.” #HappyValentinesDay

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Feb 14, 2018 at 12:08pm PST

Stamos first announced he was going to be a father this past December, telling People magazine, "I will be a fun dad. I've been practicing for a long time."

This came after the duo announced their engagement in October via Instagram.

"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," the actor posted.

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after??

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Comments