ACM Awards: Complete winners list

Here's the list of winners at Sunday night's 52nd ACM Awards:

New Male Vocalist of the Year Jon Pardi

New Female Vocalist of the Year Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year Brothers Osborne

Single Record of the Year "H.O.L.Y." -- Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the Year Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year "May We All" -- Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

Song of the Year "Die a Happy Man" -- Thomas Rhett

Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town

Album of the Year The Weight of These Wings -- Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year "Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Male Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett

Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean