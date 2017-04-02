ACM Awards: Complete winners list

Here's the list of winners at Sunday night's 52nd ACM Awards:
New Male Vocalist of the Year Jon Pardi
New Female Vocalist of the Year Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year Brothers Osborne
Single Record of the Year "H.O.L.Y." -- Florida Georgia Line
Songwriter of the Year Lori McKenna
Vocal Event of the Year "May We All" -- Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
Song of the Year "Die a Happy Man" -- Thomas Rhett
Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town
Album of the Year The Weight of These Wings -- Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year "Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Male Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett
Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert
Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean