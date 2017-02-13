Adele and Beyonce's admiration for each other goes back years

Adele is undoubtedly a Beyonce fan, which became even clearer Sunday night. After she won the Grammy for album of the year for "25," Adele interrupted her own expressions of gratitude with praise for Beyonce’s visual album, “Lemonade.”

"I can't possibly accept this award," Adele said onstage. "I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyonce."

"Lemonade," which Beyonce released in April, was hailed by many as one of her most personal and reflective records.

“We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that,” Adele said to Beyonce while onstage. “All us artists here adore you. You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering.”

This isn’t the first time Beyonce and Adele have voiced their mutual respect. Their relationship can be traced all the way back to 2011, when Adele first recounted to Rolling Stone the experience of meeting Beyonce.

“I was about to meet Beyonce and I had a full-blown anxiety attack,” Adele said. “Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said. ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe that?”

The meeting is what Adele said inspired her to create an alter ego for herself — Sasha Carter — which she said is a mix of Beyonce’s Sasha Fierce and singer June Carter.

“I went out on the balcony crying hysterically, and I said, 'What would Sasha Fierce do?'” Adele said.

In 2015, when Adele graced the cover of Time Magazine, she slammed rumors that she’d turned down the opportunity to work with Beyonce on her album “25.”

“Whoever started that rumor must be having a laugh,” she said. “Because anyone who knows me knows that my main priority in life outside of my child is Beyonce.”

Then in December, for Adele's cover story, Beyonce made it clear to Vanity Fair that the admiration goes both ways.

“It is so easy to talk to her and be around her,” Beyonce, 35, said. “She’s funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary. The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human I’ve ever met.”

In the same interview, Adele, 28, says she has been enthralled with Beyonce ever since she was an 11-year-old listening to Destiny’s Child, the girl group that launched Beyonce’s career.

“She’s my Michael Jackson,” the British singer said.

Beyonce couldn’t say enough about how much she commends Adele’s talent.

“When Adele sings you can hear that it’s coming from an unfiltered honesty and purity,” Beyonce told Vanity Fair. “She creates songs that go deep and expose pain and vulnerability with her soulful voice. She takes you places other artists don’t go to anymore—the way they did in the ‘70s.”

If social media is any indication, fans are hoping that this friendship leads to a collaboration between the two artists, especially after Sunday night.

