Adele cancels final two shows because of damaged vocal cords

Adele was forced to cancel the final two shows of her world tour because of damaged vocal cords, she wrote to fans on Friday.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the singer, 29, admitted that she's been struggling with her voice and was recently advised by a doctor to refrain from performing.

The British singer was slated to sing at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

She said in the message that she does not know whether the shows will be rescheduled.

"To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement," her statement read. "I've considered doing Saturday night's show but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way. I'm so desperate to do them that I've even considered miming, just to be in front of you and be with you. But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there."

She went on, "I'm sorry for your disappointment. I'm sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I'm sorry for the time and money you've spent organizing your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly. It's as if my whole career has been building to these four shows ... I'm sorry. I'm devastated."

The singer was forced in 2011 to cancel a 10-city U.S. tour because of a hemorrhage on her vocal cord, though it is unclear whether her current problem is related to an earlier injury.

Earlier in the week Adele hinted that she may not tour again.

"I might never see you again at a live show, but I’ll remember this for the rest of my life," she reportedly said during a performance on Wednesday.